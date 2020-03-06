News World Elizabeth Warren ends bid to be first female US president
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren has pulled out of the race to become the next US president. Photo: Getty
Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the US Democratic presidential race, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The exit came days after the onetime front-runner couldn’t win a single Super Tuesday state, not even her own.

The Massachusetts senator has spoken with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the leading candidates in the race, according to their campaigns.

She is assessing who would best uphold her agenda, according to another person who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Ms Warren’s exit extinguished hopes that Democrats would get another try at putting a woman up against President Donald Trump.

For much of the past year, her campaign had all the markers of success – robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a sprawling political infrastructure that featured staffers on the ground across the country.

She was squeezed out, though, by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance.

Ms Warren never finished higher than third in the first four states and was routed on Super Tuesday, failing to win any of the 14 states voting and placing an embarrassing third in Massachusetts, behind Mr Biden and Mr Sanders.

Her exit from the race following Senator Amy Klobuchar’s departure leaves the Democratic field with just one female candidate: Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has collected only one delegate toward the nomination.

