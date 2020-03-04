Joe Biden has won Oklahoma’s Democratic presidential primary in Super Tuesday voting.

The state has 37 delegates at stake.

Mr Biden’s rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, won Oklahoma’s Democratic primary in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

Mr Biden also won Alabama’s Democratic presidential primary after also winning in North Carolina and Virginia.

Black voters hold sway in Alabama’s Democratic electorate, and Mr Biden and former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg split the endorsements of the state’s largest black political coalitions.

Thank you, Alabama! https://t.co/TXjtTF8n9r — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

The Alabama New South Coalition backed Mr Biden, and the Alabama Democratic Conference supported Mr Bloomberg.

Mr Biden also won Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday, while Mr Sanders won the primary in his home state, Vermont.

Mr Sanders later claimed Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money.

In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.

Meanwhile Mr Bloomberg and Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii won their first delegates thanks to American Samoa.

The island has six Democratic delegates and their caucus awarded five to Mr Bloomberg and one to Ms Gabbard, who hails from Hawaii.

-AP