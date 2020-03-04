A storm that lashed Brazil’s southeastern coast has caused landslides and killed at least 18 people, with dozens more missing.

The deaths occurred in the cities of Guaruja, Santos and Sao Vicente of Sao Paulo state, with the former hardest hit, according to a statement from its civil defence office.

The office estimates 200 people have been displaced in Guaruja.

The death toll is expected to rise as emergency crews continue to search for missing people.

Local residents are assisting firefighters in the search and clean-up operation.

Brazil’s southeast region has been hit by heavy rains this year, causing recurrent floods and landslides.

The worst instance came in January, when dozens perished in landslides in the interior state of Minas Gerais.

Some parts of Rio de Janeiro were flooded on Sunday and Monday, and several people died, according to local firefighters. Further, state authorities said more than 5000 people had been forced from their homes.

