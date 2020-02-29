Prince Harry and Bon Jovi record together at Abbey Road

Prince Harry is back in London and definitely not on official royal duties as he hung out with veteran rocker Jon Bon Jovi at London’s famous Abbey Road studios for the day.

Greeting Bon Jovi, 57, on the steps of the studio with a warm handshake on Thursday local time, Harry was all smiles, sharing a joke and a chat with the American singer-songwriter before venturing inside for a day in the recording studio.

A far cry from the wilderness in Canada, the pair worked on a new version of Bon Jovi’s song Unbroken for the Invictus Games and watched on as the Invictus Games Choir performed.

Harry’s official Instagram account posted a video of Bon Jovi cueing him to begin singing as the pair stood in front of a microphone in the studios, which were used by The Beatles and inspired the title of the band’s 1969 album Abbey Road.

The video posted on Friday ended as Harry and Bon Jovi, both wearing headphones, appeared to be starting to sing.

“I said I’ll give it a shot… Stay tuned for more to come later,” Harry posted.

Harry, 35, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sporting competition for injured or sick military servicemen and women.

Bon Jovi, 57, had said he planned to re-record his song Unbroken with Harry and the Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, sick or injured veterans.

The Invictus Games Foundation released photos of Harry meeting the choir on Friday, and of Harry and Bon Jovi sitting together at a mixing desk and then watching on as the choir, all wearing Unbroken t-shirts, sang.

The choir and Bon Jovi “were rehearsing and recording all day”, it said.

We Are Invictus – at Abbey Road Studios What a day recording at Abbey Road Studio 2 – a visit from our Patron the Duke of Sussex, a powerful song raising awareness of #PTSD, lyrics written by Jon Bon Jovi and performed with the #invictusgames choir – Unbroken will raise funds for the Invictus Games Foundation when released later in March. Posted by The Invictus Games Foundation on Friday, February 28, 2020

“What a day recording at Abbey Road Studio 2 – a visit from our Patron the Duke of Sussex, a powerful song raising awareness of #PTSD, lyrics written by Jon Bon Jovi and performed with the #invictusgames choir,” the foundation wrote on their Facebook page.

It said Unbroken “will raise funds for the Invictus Games Foundation when released later in March”.

On their still-named sussexroyal Instagram, the reworked Bon Jovi song was chosen to “shine a spotlight on veterans living with PTSD”.