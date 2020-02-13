Bali tourist tests positive to coronavirus as more than 14,000 new cases confirmed

A Chinese tourist who was holiday in Bali has tested positive to coronavirus as the number of new cases rises sharply by more than 14,000 in the past day.

On Wednesday night, the Jakarta Post reported the Chinese national visited the popular Indonesian tourist hotspot on January 22 and returned to Shanghai on a Garuda Indonesia flight on January 28.

According to a Weibo post verified by the Post, the Huainan Centre for Disease Control said “the patient was found to have been infected with the virus that causes the disease” on February 5.

The latest case comes as central Hubei province’s health commission said a further 14,840 cases were detected, taking the total in the province to 48,206 and the total number of cases worldwide to 60,239.

Another 93 people have tested positive to the virus, now officially known as COVID-19, outside the region.

And the total number of deaths has risen by 242 to 1365, with only two recorded outside China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

The Associated Press reported another four Australians on board the stranded Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama are among another 44 who have tested positive to coronavirus, taking the total number of Australians to 15.

Of the 3700 passengers and crew, 215 people have now been infected with the virus, and have been transferred to various hospitals in the prefecture, AP reported.

In some good news, Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters the government “decided to allow passengers older than 80 to get off the ship if they wish to do so after testing negative for the virus”.

He said “results of tests on about 200 eligible passengers are underway, and those with chronic health problems or in cabins without operable windows will be given priority,” AP reported.

The commission said that it had begun including cases diagnosed through new clinical methods from Thursday.

A realtime data map from JHU (see above), which is collating data from the World Health Organisation and several other official sources including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shows the number of people testing positive rose from 45,212 [on Thursday morning] to 60,239.

The grim new tally came a day after China had reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing’s senior medical adviser for the outbreak there to end by April.

But the 2015 new confirmed cases reported in mainland China on Wednesday was dwarfed by the 14,840 new cases reported in Hubei alone on Thursday, when provincial officials said they had adopted a new methodology for counting infections.

It was not immediately clear how the new methodology affected the results, nor why the death toll rose so sharply.

Federal Government considers extending travel

Meanwhile, the travel ban preventing Chinese visitors and students from entering Australia may be extended as part of the government’s response to the coronavirus, even as financial pressures in the economy mount.

“The current ban extends to this weekend and we will be consider those issues on the best medical advice,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of the national security committee.

The virus, on top of this summer’s bushfires and a long-running drought, is having huge financial impact on the economy, and may even see the government forgo its much-promised budget surplus.

The ramifications are particularly bad for Australia’s university sector, which has 68,000 Chinese foreign students locked out because of the travel ban, but the tourism and hospitality sectors also are suffering.

“The timing for Australia is unique as opposed to the US or Canada, because of course we are at the start of our (education) year, so the timing is probably the worst possible outcome,” Vicki Thomson, chief executive of the Group of Eight universities, told ABC radio.

-with AAP