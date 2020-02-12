More than 200 wounded in Lebanon clashes

More than 200 people have been injured as clashes between protesters and security forces erupted in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Anti-government demonstrators outraged by prime minister Saad Hariri’s new 20-member cabinet tried to set up roadblocks in central Beirut to stop MPs from reaching Parliament and holding a confidence vote.

The Lebanese National Agency said security forces fired tear gas at protesters who tried to bypass concrete obstacles and barriers placed by the government around the parliament.

Demonstrators managed to remove large cement blocks, prompting anti-riot police to confront them with tear gas and water cannons.

“One hundred and seventy-five people were treated on the ground and 26 were transferred to hospital so far,” the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettnah said.

Protesters carried placards reading “no confidence for the government” and banners calling for “an end to corruption”.

They pelted eggs and water bottles at politicians’ cars including that of Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Damianos Kattar.

Meanwhile, parliament proceeded with the vote on Wednesday morning (Australian time), in which 63 of 84 MPs expressed confidence in the new government, which was formed on January 21.

“We don’t have confidence in a single one of them,” protester Suzie Jumaa told al-Jazeera.

“We’re not giving them a chance, we have tried for 40 years, we have gotten old and we are going to die giving them chances. There isn’t any more time.”

Lebanon has been hit by protests since October 17, leading to the resignation of Saad Hariri as prime minister almost two weeks later.

“This government is trying to silence the people who openly do not want it,” one protester told a local television channel.

“We refuse such a cabinet which they say is made of experts but in reality they all belong to the corrupt ruling class,” another protester said.

Hundreds of Lebanese soldiers and anti-riot police were deployed around parliament to thwart attempts to obstruct the two-day session, in which they will also discuss the government’s policy agenda.

High cement walls were erected late on Monday to block the road leading to Nijmeh Square, where parliament is located.

In a statement, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces called on protesters to stage peaceful street demonstrations and to stay away from the walls and barriers for their own safety.

On January 21, Mr Diab formed a new 20-member government that aims to tackle the worst economic crisis in the country since the civil war 1975-90.

The protesters have rejected Mr Diab because he was supported by the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its main ally President Michel Aoun.

