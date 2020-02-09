A member of the Thai security forces has been killed in a raid at a shopping mall in an attempt to capture a soldier who’s been on a shooting rampage.

The security member’s death brings the total death toll to 21, with over 30 injured and other shoppers still trapped.

Two other members of the forces were wounded during the raid, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters as further explosions and shooting echoed from the Terminal 21 mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Video images showed one casualty being wheeled out to an ambulance. Another staggered from the building barechested as he was helped onto a stretcher.

"Hanuman" police commandos arrive in Korat city after a 40-minute helicopter ride from Bangkok to assist in an operation to kill or capture a gunman who murdered at least 12 people in a shooting rampage. #กราดยิงโคราช #Thailand https://t.co/1qWp0y3VQy pic.twitter.com/LZKaa0OMEI — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) February 8, 2020

Police and military surrounded the shopping centre where the soldier holed up after his deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning (Australian time).

The rampage began when he shot dead his commanding officer at an army base before stealing weapons and embarking on a massacre in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of Bangkok, according to reports.

Authorities say the death toll now stands at 21, with a further 31 people wounded as the rogue officer opened fire at locations en route to the Terminal 21 shopping mall in the city centre.

The shooter, identified as Jakrapanth Thomma, has been at large for several hours inside the multi-storey complex where it remains unknown amid the confusion and panic if he is holding any hostages.

He had earlier driven a Humvee-type vehicle from the army base to the city centre where shots were fired as hundreds of shoppers and workers fled in panic or found places to hide.

The Bangkok Post reports that Thai police and soldiers have sealed off the centre and taken over a number of levels as they attempt to bring an end to the standoff.

The massacre mayhem was initially being streamed on Facebook live before it was shutdown. The shooter had also posted a number of comments including “Should I surrender?” and “Nobody can avoid death”.

Another post read: “Being rich from taking advantage of others, do they think they can use money in hell?”.

Thai media are reporting the killer’s mother has been brought to the scene outside the mall in a bid to persuade him to surrender, with a video showed her in tears saying “Why did he do it?” as she got into a police vehicle.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

The city is about 250km northeast of the capital Bangkok.

“We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad,” said defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

Video on social media from CCTV footage inside the mall showed the gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask, with a gun slung over his shoulder as he moved into an electronics store.

Facebook sent its condolences to the victims and their families and said there was no place on Facebook for anyone who committed or supported such atrocities.

“We have removed the gunman’s accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it,” it said.

A woman interviewed by Thailand’s Channel One television said she had heard gunshots when she was at the shopping mall and hid in a clothing store with other people before escaping.

The shooter had initially gone to a house in the city and shot two people dead, before going to the weapons store on an army base and taking a new gun, local police said.

He also shot at people on the army base, they said.

-with AAP