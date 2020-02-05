News World Dozens feared dead as Venezuelan mines collapse

Dozens feared dead as Venezuelan mines collapse

Aerial view of an illegal mines in Bolivar State, Venezuela Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

At least 35 people are feared dead after two mines collapsed in Bolivar state in southern Venezuela, local television Venevision reported late on Tuesday.

More than 20 people were buried under rubble at the Isidora mine in the town of El Callao. They had been illegally prospecting for gold.

Mining in the region is limited to the state company CVG Minerven.

Another 15 people illegally searching for gold at another mine in Gran Sabana were also buried when that mine collapsed, according to reports.

-AAP

Trending Now

Meghan Markle Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle told ‘you owe me’ in latest attack by father Thomas Markle
Working parents benefit from flexibility.
Flexible work arrangements improving parents’ mental health
Future Fund boss heads to IFM Investors as retirement review cranks up
FOI request denied: We’ll never get to know the cost of PM’s Hawaii holiday
Only three private health insurers will be left standing in 2022, APRA warns
INXS
INXS star Andrew Farriss: Inside his bold new direction