Dozens feared dead as Venezuelan mines collapse

At least 35 people are feared dead after two mines collapsed in Bolivar state in southern Venezuela, local television Venevision reported late on Tuesday.

More than 20 people were buried under rubble at the Isidora mine in the town of El Callao. They had been illegally prospecting for gold.

Mining in the region is limited to the state company CVG Minerven.

Another 15 people illegally searching for gold at another mine in Gran Sabana were also buried when that mine collapsed, according to reports.

