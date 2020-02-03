Wuhan stranded Aussies evacuated from coronavirus epicentre

The first plane load of Australians stranded in the coronavirus epicentre has left China bound for Christmas Island where they will be held in isolation.

The Qantas flight, which is able to carry more than half of the Australian citizens and permanent residents trapped in Hubei province, left Wuhan on Monday morning (Australian time).

The Boeing 747 will fly to Exmouth in Western Australia, where the evacuees will transfer at RAAF Base Learmonth to smaller charter flights that will take four hours to reach Christmas Island.

The 244 Australians on board will be quarantined at the island’s immigration detention centre for two weeks.

While some 600 Australian citizens and permanent residents were reported to have been trapped in Wuhan, the aircraft could carry only 364 passengers.

Operated by a volunteer team of four pilots and 14 Qantas cabin crew, the Qantas left Sydney on Sunday afternoon to travel via Hong Kong to Wuhan.

Before flying out of the epicentre of the coronavirus, Australian passengers strapped on surgical masks and had health checks, among other cautionary procedures that will be repeated once the aircraft lands.

There will be a limited food and beverage service on board the evacuation flights to minimise interaction between crew and passengers and the 747 will be thoroughly cleaned afterwards.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed an Australian medical assistance team with a mobile hospital had arrived on Christmas Island.



“Personnel are in place to receive the passengers from Wuhan and we expect that the flight will be collecting within the next 24 hours,” Mr Hunt said on Sunday.

On Sunday (Australian time), a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines became the first confirmed coronavirus fatality outside of China.

He was from Wuhan and had travelled to the Philippines, where he later died from the respiratory-illness, the country’s Department of Health said.

Busy day on Christmas Island for AUSMAT building the field facility ready to assist Australians pic.twitter.com/CMFkXvMtnQ — NCCTRC (@NatTraumaCentre) February 2, 2020

There have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia.



There are now more than 14,000 cases of the virus globally, and just over 300 deaths.

People who have been in mainland China since the start of February – excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan – are advised to self-isolate.

Australians are also being told not to travel to mainland China.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday that foreign travellers who have left or passed through China will be denied entry to Australia, aiming to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, dependents, legal guardians and spouses, will be exempt from the strict measures, Mr Morrison said.

“If you’ve been in mainland China from the 1st of February and you’re not an Australian citizen … do not travel to Australia at this time,” Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram said.



“If you arrive in Australia … your visa will be cancelled and you will be placed in an alternative place of detention for a quarantine period.”



Mr Outram said 71 passengers had been barred from boarding a plane in China overnight and 12 flights were cancelled on Sunday.

-with AAP