American authorities have been left stunned after discovering the longest drug-smuggling tunnel ever built along the US-Mexico border.

Right under Donald Trump’s nose, criminals have been transporting illegal substances across state lines, showing the limitations of the president’s plan for a border wall.

Stretching 1.3 kilometers, the tunnel which runs from an industrial site in the Mexican town of Tijuana into the US city of San Diego, is considered to be the length of more than 14 US football fields.

It also runs far below the current underground limit of Mr Trump’s border wall.

Decked out with a rail cart system, elevator, high voltage electrical cables, ventilation and a drainage system, the tunnel lies 21 metres below the surface of the ground in an area that is a stronghold of Mexico’s most powerful drug syndicate, the Sinaloa cartel.

“This one blows past (the second-longest drug smuggling tunnel),” Border Patrol operations supervisor Lance LeNoir said.

The next longest tunnel in the US, discovered in San Diego in 2014, was just over 904 metres.

“We never really thought they (drug cartels) had the moxie to go that far,” Mr LeNoir said.

“They continue to surprise me.”

Authorities are yet to make arrests or seize drugs and have not revealed any suspicions behind who they believe is responsible for the sophisticated tunnel.

Their priority now is to seal off the US side of the tunnel by filling it with concrete, US Drug Enforcement Agency leading agent John Callery said.

“The sophistication of this tunnel demonstrates the determination and monetary resources of the cartels,” he added.

While cross-border tunnels at the US-Mexico border are nothing new, the tunnel’s size and its technical components are what shocked authorities.

The tunnel was discovered in late August by the US Customs and Border Protection and Mexican law enforcement.

“Thrilled” by the discovery of this “high-level narco-tunnel”, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said it will now be “rendered unusable for cross-border smuggling”.

An offshoot from the main tunnel was discovered at about one kilometre into the US then traveled several metres then came to an end without breaching the surface.

The main tunnel extended another city block at which point agents discovered several hundred sandbags blocking the suspected former exit of the tunnel at a warehouse district within the US.

-with agencies