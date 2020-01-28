Bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant chopper crash site

The pilot of Kobe Bryant’s ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings show.

The revelations came as investigators said they had recovered three bodies from the crash site and continued to search for more remains.

The Sikorsky S-76 chopper slammed into a steep hillside outside the town of Calabasas, about 65 kilometres north-west of downtown Los Angeles, on Sunday. The crash killed all nine people on board, sparked a brush fire and spread debris over 1000 square metres of grassy terrain.

The dense fog, and its role in the crash, came under scrutiny on Monday (local time) as fans, friends and family of the NBA superstar confronted the reality that the charismatic 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those on board who died.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said on its website that three bodies had been recovered from the debris and taken away for identification.

“The search continues in the Calabasas mountainside for the other occupants in the fatal helicopter crash,” the coroner’s office said.

However, it has been reported that the others who died on board were linked to the Mamba Sports Academy and on their way to a girls’ basketball tournament. They are said to be a husband and wife with their 13-year-old daughter; a mother and her 13-year-old daughter; and a basketball coach who was also a mom.

The ninth victim was the pilot, Ara Zobayan, an experienced former flight instructor who was instrument-rated, or qualified to fly in fog, according to multiple US media accounts.

It has also emerged that Bryant’s private helicopter was given special clearance to fly when other aircraft were grounded due to foggy conditions. The decision to allow the chopper to fly will likely be at the centre of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter plunged into a steep hillside at about 9.45am on Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field.

Radio traffic audio indicated Mr Zobayan had tried to remain below clouds so that he could see the ground and avoid flying on instruments, aviation lawyer Gary Robb said.

Mr Robb said it was “certainly possible” that Mr Zobayan was “flying so low to get under the cloud cover that he clipped the top of that mountain that extended into the clouds”.

“The dialogue between the pilot and air traffic control leads me to believe … he kept wanting to go lower and lower, beneath the fog and ceiling, as we call it, and that could have led him to fly so low that he flew into the mountain,” Mr Robb said.

The Times reported that air traffic controllers gave Mr Zobayan special permission to operate under the so-called “Special Visual Flight Rules” so that Bryant could fly his daughter to basketball practice at Thousand Oaks.

Bryant, who won five NBA championships in his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was well known to travel frequently by helicopter to avoid the region’s glacial traffic.

Such approval on bad weather days was not unusual, crash investigator John Goglia told Forbes.

He said air traffic control would work to ensure the helicopter flew on an unobstructed path and remained below the cloud cover.

But conditions at the time of the crash were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department grounded their helicopters.

The US National Transportation Safety Board typically issues a preliminary report after accidents within about 10 days that will give a rough summary of what has happened. A final ruling on the cause can take a year or more.

Meanwhile, the NBA has cancelled a game scheduled for Tuesday between the Lakers and cross-town rivals the Clippers.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said.

-with AAP