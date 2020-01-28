A plane described by US officials as a small US military aircraft has crashed in a Taliban-controlled area of central Afghanistan, with the insurgent group claiming to have brought it down.

The US officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said there were no indications so far the plane was brought down by enemy activity.

One of the officials said there were believed to be fewer than 10 people on board.

Pictures and a video on social media purportedly from the crash site on Monday showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft.

Senior Afghan officials said authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the wreckage, in a mountainous area partly controlled by the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgent group had brought down the aircraft.

“The plane which was on an intelligence mission, was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,” he said in a statement.

Mujahid did not say how fighters had brought the plane down. He said the crew on board included high-ranking US officers.

A senior defence official denied that senior American officers were involved.

The Taliban control large parts of Ghazni province. The militant group, which has been waging a war against US-led forces since 2001, often exaggerates enemy casualty figures.

Civilian airline Ariana Afghan Airlines denied initial reports it was the owner of the plane.

“It does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today, from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi, are safe,” acting chief Mirwais Mirzakwal said.