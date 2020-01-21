Three rockets have fallen inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources say.

The three Katyusha rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the US embassy.

Social media footage shows sirens blaring and lights flashing in the area, as alarms sound after the missile struck.

BREAKING: At least two Katyusha rockets hit #Iraq capital, Baghdad’s Green Zone- the first in few days lull after near daily incidents. Alarm sirens can be heard sounding through heavily fortified zone. No casualties reported yet. pic.twitter.com/nHqZLu26pB — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) January 20, 2020

The rocket launches come 18 days after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s military leader at the time.

-more to come

-with AAP