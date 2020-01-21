News World Rockets fall inside Baghdad’s Green Zone

Rockets fall inside Baghdad’s Green Zone

Baghdad's Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions has been hit with three Katyusha rockets. Photo: Getty
Three rockets have fallen inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources say.

The three Katyusha rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the US embassy.

Social media footage shows sirens blaring and lights flashing in the area, as alarms sound after the missile struck.

The rocket launches come 18 days after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s military leader at the time.

-more to come

-with AAP

