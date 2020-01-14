News World Passenger dies on Canada to Australia flight
Updated:

Passenger dies on Canada to Australia flight

A man travelling with his wife and five children on an Air Canada flight to Australia has died during the journey, with the plane diverted to Honolulu. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

An Air Canada flight bound for Australia has diverted to Honolulu because of a dead passenger.

Passenger Christopher Woodgate, 38, was pronounced dead when the flight landed in Honolulu on Saturday, said Kira Paiva-Kimura, an administrative services officer for the Honolulu medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted.

The flight from Vancouver was headed for Brisbane when it diverted to Honolulu because of a medical emergency, said Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesman.

He would not provide details about what happened to the passenger.

“Out of respect for the privacy of our customers, Air Canada cannot confirm the details about the medical emergency,” he said in an email.

The man had been sick prior to the flight, Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, a non-profit organisation that assists visitors in distress, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The man was travelling with five children, his wife and another family member, Ms Rich said. Her organisation also hired a nurse to care overnight for an 11-year-old passenger travelling alone.

There were 257 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight. The airline provided passengers with hotel and food vouchers. The passengers left Honolulu on Sunday on a different flight, Mr Fitzpatrick said.

-AAP

Trending Now

vitamin-d-supplements
Too much of a good thing: High doses of Vitamin D supplements linked to harmful health effects
Joe Hockey hits taxpayers with $45,000 garden party bill – but we aren’t allowed to know who went
Brad Pitt Margot Robbie Leonardo DiCaprio
Margot Robbie scores Oscar nod as Joker leads with 11 nominations
ASX100 CEOs have already earned more than the average annual salary.
ASX100 CEOs already paid more than the average annual salary
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Queen gives her blessing for Harry and Meghan’s ‘new life’
All the news you may have missed during the bushfires