Victorian dad dies after New Zealand volcano eruption

Melbourne man Paul Browitt has died in hospital, a month after he and his family were caught in the New Zealand volcano eruption which also claimed his daughter’s life.

Mr Browitt died in the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Sunday night, while his younger daughter Krystal was killed when the White Island volcano erupted on December 9.

His other daughter Stephanie remains in the hospital for treatment, along with Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow.

One is in a stable condition and the other is still critical.

Krystal had turned 21 shortly before the Browitt family went on a cruise on the liner Ovation of the Seas.

Mr Browitt and his daughters went on a tour of the island while his wife Marie stayed on the ship.

His death takes the official toll to 18, but Sydney teenager Winona Langford, 17, and New Zealand guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, remain missing, presumed dead.

“Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the Whakaari/White Island eruption,” NZ deputy police commissioner John Tims said.

“The death of this person brings the official number of deceased to 18, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia.”

Most of the victims were Australian tourists.

A GoFundMe page for the Browitt family has raised nearly $76,000.

-AAP