Up to 15km of ash has spewed from a volcano in the Philippines, prompting flights to be cancelled and thousands of people to flee for safety.

Taal volcano, one of the country’s most active, is in the middle of a lake about 70km south of Manila’s centre. Authorities scrambled to evacuate locals from the island as experts warned a ‘volcanic tsunami’ could be next.

As tremors shook the area on Sunday, extraordinary photographs captured by locals and tourists evacuation showed volcanic lightning flickering in the column of steam and ash.

Residents described mud falling from the sky and a smell like gunpowder.

Locals and holidaymakers remain on edge, with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raising its alert level to 4 out of 5 – meaning “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days”.

Phivolcs also warned of possible hazards of a volcanic tsunami and rapid currents of hot gas and volcanic matter that could hit areas around the Taal lake, a popular weekend getaway from Manila.

The evacuation of about 8000 residents of the volcano island and other high-risk towns was still under way early Monday morning.

Restaurant patron Jon Patrick Yen had an unexpected front row seat to the drama when he went for a meal in Tagaytay.

“We were having lunch when we heard rumbling. We saw the volcano erupting. It rained and some small pebbles fell to the ground,” he said.

“I did not expect to see such spectacle. We just went by to eat.”

About 6000 were already out of the danger zone as of early Sunday evening, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council told reporters.

Ash fell as far away as Manila, prompting flights to be suspended at the capital’s busy international airport.

General Manager Ed Monreal said the suspension would continue into Monday because there was ash on the runway.

Local school classes were cancelled for Monday and people are being urged to stay indoors.

President Rodrigo Duterte had instructed authorities to move people within the perimeter of Taal out of the danger zone, his spokesman said in a statement.

The ash plume was clearly visible from the nearby city of Tagaytay, a well-frequented viewing spot for the volcano.

