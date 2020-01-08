Prince Charles says he and his wife Camilla have been in despair watching the destructive, deadly infernos burn across Australia.

The Prince of Wales recorded a video message to bushfire victims from his home Birkhall in Scotland on Monday, which was uploaded to Clarence House’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and myself are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances,” the prince said.

“But I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you’re having to go through, from this distance.”

He said the couple knew how many homes had been destroyed and found the tragedy unfathomable.

A message from HRH The Prince of Wales to the people of Australia.

“But above all, we wanted to say how much we have been thinking of all those remarkable, courageous, determined firefighters, who have done so much and worked ceaselessly to exhaustion and we feel so deeply for the families of those who have been lost and have lost their lives in the course of carrying out their remarkable duties, as only they can do,” he said.

“We also think of all the Australian wildlife that is destroyed in these appalling infernos, let alone everything else.

“I know, we both know, just how incredibly special and resilient the Australian people are, so I know at the end of the day despite all this horror, you will find a way to face it all and win through and all I can say is that we are thinking of you, we are praying for you in the most determined way.”

The heir to the throne ended his message saying he was “very proud to know you all” and directed viewers to donate to the relief effort through the Red Cross.

-AAP