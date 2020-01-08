Iran launches missiles on US airbase in Iraq

Iran has reportedly fired missiles into a US military base in western Iraq.

A second US base has reportedly also been targeted at Erbil in northern Iraq.

The attack was launched in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed its top commander in Baghdad last week, Iranian official news media said on Wednesday.

“The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.

Video circulating of Missiles flying from #Iran to #Iraq hitting US base: pic.twitter.com/VEVJbWlVNx — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 7, 2020

US forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the reports.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Ms Grisham said.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani.”

It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.

A statement posted on Mashregh, the main Revolutionary Guards news website, confirmed the attacks.

“The time has come to fulfil (sic) the promise of the sincere and with the permission of God Almighty this morning in response to the criminal and terrorist operations of the American invaders,” it read.

–