News World Life sentence for Britain’s ‘most prolific rapist’
Updated:

Life sentence for Britain’s ‘most prolific rapist’

Reynhard Sinaga has been named as Britain's worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over more than two and a half years. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man described as “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” has been sentenced to life in prison with a possible release after 30 years following his conviction for sexual offences against 48 men.

Authorities said the evidence against 36-year-old Reynhard Sinaga indicates he had many more victims, with roughly 195 men apparently having been filmed while being abused when they were in his apartment. Many were unconscious at the time.

Judge Suzanne Goddard said in Manchester Crown Court that the true number of Sinaga’s victims may never be known.

She said the courts had rarely if ever seen such a prolonged “campaign of rape.”

The bedroom floor of Reynhard Sinaga, where dozens of rapes took place. Photo: AAP

Reporting restrictions that had prevented the publication of Sinaga’s name were lifted on Monday.

Prosecutors say Sinaga had a non-threatening manner. He befriended young men, including many who were intoxicated after a night out, and offered them a place to stay at his apartment. He filmed many of the forced sexual encounters.

Sinaga arrived in Britain from his native Indonesia on a student visa in 2007.

He received two degrees in sociology and planning from the University of Manchester and was studying for his PhD at the University of Leeds when he was suspended following his arrest in 2017.

He was already serving life, with a minimum term of 20 years, for the offences he was convicted of in two earlier trials, which took place in summer 2018 and last spring.

-AAP

Trending Now

Australian bushfires 2020: How to donate, volunteer and support recovery efforts
2020 Golden Globes highlights, awkward moments and surprises
Jennifer Lopez
Golden Globes 2020 best and worst dressed, from fun and fabulous to fail
A month at sea with no technology taught me how to steal my life back from my phone
Cricket: Australia looks beyond a wildly successful summer
Government must develop plan to support manufacturing jobs