Fatal church shooting livestreamed on social media

At least two people have been killed and a third is in critical condition after a shooting at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting was captured on video as the church service was being streamed on YouTube.

The video showed a man wearing a long coat produce a shotgun which he fired twice before another church member shot the suspect.

One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.

Authorities were rushing to the scene at White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located, local media said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an “active threat” assignment at around 11.30am local time on Sunday and was assisting operations at the scene, according to reports.

A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service.

“You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola told the network.

Authorities believe the attacker was among the three people shot but it was not known whether he had been killed or injured, CBS 11 reported.

