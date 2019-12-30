News World Fatal church shooting livestreamed on social media
Updated:

Fatal church shooting livestreamed on social media

A man has opened fire with a shotgun during communion in a Texas church before being shot by a parishioner. Photo: Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

At least two people have been killed and a third is in critical condition after a shooting at a church in the suburbs of Fort Worth, Texas.

The shooting was captured on video as the church service was being streamed on YouTube.

The video showed a man wearing a long coat produce a shotgun which he fired twice before another church member shot the suspect.

One person died at the scene of the shooting and one en route to the hospital, the Dallas Morning News said, citing a spokeswoman for local emergency services.

Authorities were rushing to the scene at White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located, local media said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an “active threat” assignment at around 11.30am local time on Sunday and was assisting operations at the scene, according to reports.

A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service.

“You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola told the network.

Authorities believe the attacker was among the three people shot but it was not known whether he had been killed or injured, CBS 11 reported.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Rami Malek
Worst movies everyone loved in the last decade
With series won, Australia enjoys an extra day off before Sydney Test
quirky-stories-2019
From penis fish to hurricane hoists — the quirky stories of 2019
How to solve the world’s problems? Change everybody’s personality
Fire warning: Bushfire mushroom clouds could spark new blazes
Round ball round up: Sydney FC and City provide ‘peak A-League’