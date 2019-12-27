Plane with 100 on board crashes after take-off in Kazakhstan

A plane carrying 100 people (95 passengers and five crew members) has crashed in a residential area of Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty.

Twelve people have been confirmed killed at the latest count but the death toll continues to rise as emergency workers search for survivors at the snow-blanketed site.

The Fokker 100 aircraft was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation’s capital city when the accident happened shortly after take-off.

Крушение самолета Bek Air: 7 человек погибли, создана спецкомиссия Правительства https://t.co/yAbUtst33X pic.twitter.com/quUjzAXWN9 — kazpravda.kz (@kazpravda) December 27, 2019

News outlets report the plane lost height before, plummeting from the sky, clipping a concrete barrier and smashing into a two-storey building at about 7.22am local time.

A frantic search for survivors is underway as rescuers including firefighters rushed to the scene, with seven people confirmed dead.

Footage posted to social media reveals a mess of mangled plane parts protruding from a building as people sift through the wreckage for any signs of life.

Authorities said there was no outbreak of fire.

На месте крушение поисково-спасательные работы продолжаются. На месте имеются предварительно пострадавших 6 человек из них 3-е детей, а также 7 трупов. Posted by Denis Krivosheyev on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation said the plane “lost altitude during takeoff”.

The plane broke through a concrete fence before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

Residents of the area were being evacuated.

A Reuters reporter travelling to the airport said there was thick fog in the area.

The plane belonged to Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets.

The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

“Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

-with AAP