Police search crews were scouring the ocean near the island for the remains of Australian Winona Langford, 17, and New Zealand citizen Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, who were unaccounted for and presumed dead following the disaster more than two weeks ago.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said in a statement the search was called on Tuesday afternoon, local time.

“This decision follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway,” he said.

“Sadly no further items of significance have been located.

“Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light.”

Winona, from Sydney, was travelling with parents Kristine and Anthony Langford, who died in the eruption, and her brother Jesse, who is being treated in hospital.

Mr Marshall-Inman’s death was confirmed by his brother Mark in a post on social media.

The Whakatane tour guide was remembered as a “lovely young man” who died doing what he loved.

Last week police said it was possible the remains of Winona and Mr Marshall-Inman could have drifted about 70 kilometres from the island and might never be found.

The official death toll from the eruption stands at 17, after police on Monday confirmed the death of another victim in a New Zealand hospital.

The bodies of Adelaide teenager Zoe Dallow and her stepfather Gavin, who were killed in the volcanic eruption, have been repatriated to Australia.

Mr Dallow’s body arrived in Adelaide on Monday, while Zoe’s body was taken to Melbourne on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the family said funeral arrangements were still being made, and the memorials were expected to take place in the new year.

The official death toll from the eruption stands at 17, following the death of an unnamed patient in a New Zealand hospital on Sunday. US media has reported that patient was an American woman.

White Island tragedy: Confirmed dead

Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, Melbourne Tīpene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24, New Zealander Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Adelaide Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, Adelaide Anthony James Langford, 51, Sydney Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, Sydney. Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Berend “Ben” Lawrence Hollander, 16, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Martin Berend Hollander, 48, Sydney Barbara Jean Hollander, 49, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour Jason David Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour 13. Richard “Rick” Aaron Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour Jessica Richards, 20, Brisbane Julie Richards, 47, Brisbane Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on December 14. Family has requested his details not be released Unnamed person confirmed to have died in hospital in New Zealand on December 22. US media reports that person was an American woman.

Missing, presumed dead:

Winona Jane Langford, 17, Sydney Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, Whakatane

-with agencies