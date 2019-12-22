News World Meghan and Harry to spend Christmas in Canada
Harry and Meghan have broken with royal tradition by not having Christmas with the Queen.
Prince Harry and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays, his office confirmed.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will miss the Queen’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Palace officials confirmed on Friday night the family is in Canada but did not provide details.

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry while she was filming the TV series Suits.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle walk to church on Christmas Day in 2018 as part of a Windsor tradition.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son with a tweet.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he said. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

The couple is taking a break from royal duties. Harry has said he and his brother Prince William are going in different directions at the moment.

He has also complained about intrusive press coverage of his young family.

