For the first time since last Monday’s White Island eruption, New Zealand authorities have admitted they might never find the remaining missing bodies.

Of the 47 adventure tourists and guides on Whakaari during the blast, all but Sydney teenager Winona Langford and local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman have been accounted for.

Police have remained positive and committed to returning bodies to families since establishing the retrieval operation.

But after two days of rotten weather restricting a water-based search and aerial surveillance seemingly ruling out the prospect of them returning to White Island, hopes are dimming.

“The reality is we’ve dived in the area where the body was last seen and we can’t find it,” deputy commissioner Mike Clement told Radio NZ.

“We’ve also had sonar working in that area so we’ve got a reasonable amount of confidence it’s not where we last saw it but we can’t be 100 per cent confident.

“Nobody can be 100 per cent confident. That’s why we’re still here.”

On Tuesday, police expanded their search to include North Island bays up to 70 kilometres away, believing tides in the Bay of Plenty could have washed the bodies that far.

Mr Clement said there were “factors beyond our control” as authorities scoured the eastern Bay of Plenty coastline around Cape Runaway.

“No one absolutely knows, but the reality is we saw it [a body] on the surface of the water last Wednesday, so two days after the eruption,” he said.

“We weren’t able to retrieve it then and it went back down; so, whether it’s come back up or whether it’s still down there is up for, I suppose, discussion.”

The heartbreaking scenario that the two bodies might never be found comes after the jubilation of last Friday, when a crack defence force squad retrieved six bodies from the island.

Mr Marshall-Inman’s family were in Whakatane for that mission, only to learn his wasn’t among the six bodies recovered.

Mr Marshall-Inman’s brother Mark Inman said the family was managing its grief as best it could.

“We’re coping. We’re staying positive. You’ve got to keep positive thoughts so that you can forever hope that he’ll return home one day,” he told NZ television.

“The only positive that would come out of him not returning is his absolutely love of the island and his passion for White Island.

“He’ll forever be a guardian out there.”

Mr Marshall-Inman had a long fascination with the volcano, with Mr Inman saying the fateful visit was his 1111th to the island.

“You could speak to him every day about it and he’d give you a new fact or something new that had happened on the island,” he said.

“He loved sharing such a beautiful place with so many people, both Kiwis and internationals.

“It’s a beauty.

“Everyone was in awe of the excitement and the energy the island could bring. It’s something special.”

A reception will be held on Friday in Whakatane for Mr Marshall-Inman’s life.

White Island tragedy: Confirmed dead

Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, Melbourne Tīpene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24, New Zealander Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Adelaide Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, Adelaide Anthony James Langford, 51, Sydney Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, Sydney. Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Berend “Ben” Lawrence Hollander, 16, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Martin Berend Hollander, 48, Sydney Barbara Jean Hollander, 49, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour Jason David Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour 13. Richard “Rick” Aaron Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour Jessica Richards, 20, Brisbane Julie Richards, 47, Brisbane Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on December 14. Family has requested his details not be released.

Missing, presumed dead:

Winona Jane Langford, 17, Sydney Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, Whakatane

-with AAP