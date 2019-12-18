For the first time since last Monday’s White Island eruption, New Zealand authorities admit the balance is tipping against them recovering two remaining missing bodies.

Of the 47 adventure tourists and guides on Whakaari during the blast, all but Sydney teenager Winona Langford and Whakatane tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman have been accounted for.

Police have remained positive and committed to returning bodies to families since establishing the retrieval operation.

But after two days of rotten weather restricting a water-based search and aerial surveillance seemingly ruling out the prospect of them being on Whakaari’s surface, hopes are dimming.

“The reality is we’ve dived in the area where the body was last seen and we can’t find it,” deputy commissioner Mike Clement told Radio NZ.

“We’ve also had sonar working in that area so we’ve got a reasonable amount of confidence it’s not where we last saw it but we can’t be 100 per cent confident.

“Nobody can be 100 per cent confident. That’s why we’re still here.”

On Tuesday, police expanded their search to include nearby North Island bays, believing that tides in the Bay of Plenty could wash remains ashore.

“We think if there was going to be any drift in the tide of a body on the surface of the water anyway, it could potentially go that way so we have been searching that way as well,” Mr Clement said.

“We just have to work with the weather; we’ve been lucky up to now but it’s turned on us currently.

“What we do is model and put ourselves in a position where we think things could eventuate and if all of those things are playing out then we will find it.

“And if they don’t, we won’t.”

The heartbreaking scenario comes after the jubilation of last Friday, when a crack defence force squad retrieved six bodies from nearby the crater.

Family of Mr Marshall-Inman were in Whakatane to experience the highs of the successful mission, only to learn he wasn’t among the six bodies recovered.

Hayden’s brother Mark Inman said the family was managing its grief as best it could.

“We’re coping. We’re staying positive. You’ve got to keep positive thoughts so that you can forever hope that he’ll return home one day,” he told 1News.

“The only positive that would come out of him not returning is his absolutely love of the island and his passion for White Island.

He’ll forever be a guardian out there.”

Mr Marshall-Inman had a long fascination with the volcano, with Inman saying the fateful visit was his 1111th to the Bay of Plenty island.

“You could speak to him every day about it and he’d give you a new fact or something new that had happened on the island,” he said.

“He loved sharing such a beautiful place with so many people, both Kiwis and internationals.

“It’s a beauty.

“Everyone was in awe of the excitement and the energy the island could bring. It’s something special.”

A reception will be held on Friday in Whaktane for Mr Marshall-Inman’s life.

