A Sydney girl has been officially named as one of the two people still missing following last week’s tragic volcano eruption on White Island.

New Zealand police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of Winona Jane Langford, 17, of North Willoughby, and local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, were yet to be recovered by authorities.

Winona’s parents Anthony Langford, 51, and Kristine Langford, 45, have been confirmed dead. Her brother Jesse, 19, is in hospital with severe burns.

Mr Marshall-Inman, who was the first of the volcano’s victims to be officially named, is thought to have been killed on his way back to help tourists on the island at the time of the eruption.

Commissioner Mike Bush said police were “almost fully confident” that the bodies of Ms Langford and Mr Marshall-Inman were in the water off White Island.

“However, we’ve got one or two things to cover off before we can say that with 100 per cent confidence,” he said.

On Tuesday, police were forced to abandon their hunt for the bodies for the second straight day, due to poor weather.

A major retrieval operation following the December 9 eruption had already taken six bodies off the island.

But the dangerous mission remained on hold as major gusts and isolated showers lash the Bay of Plenty off Whakatane on NZ’s North Island.

An Eagle helicopter left the mainland at dawn on Tuesday to continue searching, only to be forced to return to shore.

Sending divers back into the water has been ruled out due to forecast storms.

On Sunday, NZ police’s national operations commander John Tims described the search for the bodies as “a difficult and ongoing task”.

While it is frustrating not to have located the remaining two bodies, I’d like to reiterate our commitment to doing all we can to provide a sense of closure to the grieving families,” he said.

There were 47 people on the active volcano when it blasted ash, hot liquid and steam into the sky on Monday. Among them were 28 Australians, including four permanent residents.

The Australian death toll stands at 16. It includes Winona, who is presumed dead, and an Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on Sunday. His family has asked he not be named.

Another 12 people are being treated in Australian hospitals after being repatriated with severe burns. More of the injured remain in hospital in New Zealand.

NZ Police on Tuesday also released the names of three more Australians who have been officially identified.

They were Coffs Harbour man Richard Elzer, 32, Sydney-based US citizen Barbara Hollander, 49, and Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47.

White Island tragedy: Confirmed dead

Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, Melbourne Tīpene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24, New Zealander Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Adelaide Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, Adelaide Anthony James Langford, 51, Sydney Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, Sydney. Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Berend “Ben” Lawrence Hollander, 16, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Martin Berend Hollander, 48, Sydney Barbara Jean Hollander, 49, US citizen, Australian permanent resident, Sydney Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour Jason David Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour 13. Richard “Rick” Aaron Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour Jessica Richards, 20, Brisbane Julie Richards, 47, Brisbane Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on December 14. Family has requested his details not be released.

Missing, presumed dead:

Winona Jane Langford, 17, Sydney Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, Whakatane

-with AAP