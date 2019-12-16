Donald Trump is expected to become the third US President to be impeached by the end of next week.

The Democrat-majority House will soon vote on the charges against him, virtually guaranteeing a trial in the Republican-dominated Senate.

The US Democrats are expected to charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of congress for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The president reportedly also asked the Ukrainians to look into a Fox News conspiracy theory that suggested Ukraine, not Russia, was behind foreign tampering in the 2016 election.

At the time of the phone call, Mr Trump had suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid approved by Congress for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

What happens if Mr Trump gets impeached?

Even if Mr Trump gets impeached, it is unlikely he will be removed from office.

Only two US presidents have been successfully impeached – Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson – and neither was removed from office.

Richard Nixon faced impeachment for possible obstruction of justice over the Watergate scandal, but he resigned before the House could vote.

If the House of Representatives do vote to impeach Mr Trump, the indictment will then move to the Senate, which has the power to remove Mr Trump from office if more than two-thirds of them agree to do so, in a hearing chaired by the chief justice.

But there’s a catch – given the Senate is dominated by Republicans, it is very unlikely they will convict him.

But what happens if Mr Trump is convicted?

Vice President Mike Pence would become president for the remainder of Mr Trump’s term, which ends on January 20, 2021.