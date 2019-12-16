Lithuanian airport creates Christmas tree using contraband

‘Tis the season for interior designers, and those who pretend to be, to run wild with creativity, adorning homes and public spaces with lavish decorations.

While Christmas can inspire some to turn to unorthodox objects – think a Santa hat-wearing kangaroo – one European airport decided to head straight for its naughty list.

Literally.

Lithuania’s Vilnius Airport has crafted a 1.5-metre monstrosity made entirely of confiscated items and contraband.

In place of leaves, designers used dozens of scissors.

Instead of festive baubles, Stanley knives and cigarette lighters. And to top it all off, a nine-pointed dagger star, painted in a dazzling gold.

However, there were some limits, with cardboard cutouts of handguns substituted for the real thing.

As first reported by The Independent, the Tannenbaum took just over two weeks to build, with all the items recruited from the airport’s security screening hub.

And despite its unseemly appearance, there is an important message — one that is particularly pertinent during the high-traffic holiday period.

“The aim is to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security,” a spokesperson from Vilnius Airport said.

“The items are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and were taken away from passengers during screening. Knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all sorts of other dangerous goods.

“So if you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on next year’s Christmas tree, better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight.”