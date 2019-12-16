News World Lithuanian airport creates Christmas tree using contraband
Updated:

Lithuanian airport creates Christmas tree using contraband

contraband-airport-christmas-tree
Vilnius Airport's contraband Christmas tree features hundreds of items confiscated in security screenings. Photo: Lithuania Airports
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

‘Tis the season for interior designers, and those who pretend to be, to run wild with creativity, adorning homes and public spaces with lavish decorations.

While Christmas can inspire some to turn to unorthodox objects – think a Santa hat-wearing kangaroo – one European airport decided to head straight for its naughty list.

Literally.

Lithuania’s Vilnius Airport has crafted a 1.5-metre monstrosity made entirely of confiscated items and contraband.

contraband-christmas-tree
The tree stands over 1.5 metres tall, adorned with daggers, army knives, keychains and mock guns. Photo: Lithuania Airports

In place of leaves, designers used dozens of scissors.

Instead of festive baubles, Stanley knives and cigarette lighters. And to top it all off, a nine-pointed dagger star, painted in a dazzling gold.

However, there were some limits, with cardboard cutouts of handguns substituted for the real thing.

As first reported by The Independent, the Tannenbaum took just over two weeks to build, with all the items recruited from the airport’s security screening hub.

gun-christmas-tree
A mock handgun stands in for the real deal, complete with an accompanying bullet. Photo: Lithuania Airports

And despite its unseemly appearance, there is an important message — one that is particularly pertinent during the high-traffic holiday period.

“The aim is to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security,” a spokesperson from Vilnius Airport said.

“The items are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and were taken away from passengers during screening. Knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all sorts of other dangerous goods.

“So if you don’t want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on next year’s Christmas tree, better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight.”

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Gems worth $97 million stolen from Ecclestone heiress
volcano cruise passengers shock
‘The whole boat stopped’: Volcano cruise ship passengers share their shock
qantas plane evacuate slides
‘Terrified’ Qantas passengers tell of burning smell as they evacuated plane
Woolworths' third quarter sales fall 0.3 per cent overall.
Shareholder fury over Woolies underpayments scandal
jetstar flights cancelled
Jetstar cancels 10 per cent of domestic flights amid escalating pay dispute
mega fire gosper backburning
Backburning near NSW ‘mega fire’ destroyed up to 20 buildings