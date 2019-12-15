Police find 50 bodies in Mexico’s house of horrors

Mexican police have found 50 bodies in farmhouse in the central-western state of Jalisco.

Jalisco authorities said that they found the remains of 50 people in a farmhouse in El Mirador, some 25 kilometres south of Guadalajara, broadcaster Milenio reported on Saturday.

Authorities started searching the scene on November 22 following testimony by suspects arrested by the national police earlier in the month.

Those arrests prompted a payback raid on a police compound in the town of Villagrán by heavily armed sicarios working for the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel that left three police officers dead.

The prosecutor’s office on Saturday said that work at the scene was completed.

“This information will be confirmed once the staff of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences finishes the expert and forensic work on the human remains,” the office was quoted as saying.

An average of 100 people are killed daily in Mexico, which registered more than 36,000 homicides last year.

