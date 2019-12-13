News World Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: ‘Chill Greta, Chill’

Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: ‘Chill Greta, Chill’

16-year-old Greta Thunberg is the face of the global climate movement. Photo: Greta Thunberg
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

US President Donald Trump has again ridiculed 16-year-old Greta Thunberg after the Swedish climate activist was named Time’s Person of the Year for 2019.

Thunberg won the magazine’s annual honorific on Wednesday for her work inspiring millions of young people to take action against climate change.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Mr Trump, 73, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, commenting on another person’s tweet congratulating Thunberg.

Thunberg responded by updating her Twitter biography to say: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”

The spat, which propelled Thunberg to trend on Twitter with several hashtags, came on the fourth anniversary of the Paris climate pact that Mr Trump withdrew from soon after taking office.

It was not the first time the US president targeted Thunberg.

In September, Mr Trump retweeted a clip of the teenager’s speech to a UN climate summit in which she angrily denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” was Mr Trump’s sarcastic commentary.

Thunberg also changed her Twitter biography following that slight to describe herself as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”.

Mr Trump himself received the Time magazine designation in 2016 after he won the US presidential election over Hillary Clinton.

Trending Now

Now hiring money laundering experts: The 15 emerging jobs of 2020 revealed
Huge queues in UK election as Boris Johnson breaks with tradition
‘I flipped out’: Student in hospital receives shock ATAR score
I’ll Google it: What we searched for in 2019
white-island
Six bodies recovered from White Island volcano
Leonard Cohen Marianne Ihlen
Leonard Cohen and the story of his great love and muse Marianne