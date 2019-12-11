Volcano rescue mission setback: Fresh eruptions ‘likely’ at White Island

Efforts to retrieve the bodies of those killed in the White Island eruption have had a significant setback, with tremors and volcanic activity increasing early on Wednesday.

GeoNet, the New Zealand agency that gathers volcano data, said it now considered a further eruption “likely” in the next 24 hours.

“The level of volcanic tremor has significantly increased at the island,” GeoNet said.

“This has been accompanied by vigorous steaming and localised mud jetting in several of the craters created by the eruption on Monday.

“We interpret these signals as evidence of continued high gas pressures within the volcano.”

One of the helicopter pilots involved in the operation has urged police to take advantage of the opportunity of good weather – with wind and rain predicted later in the week.

Mark Law, who was lauded for his efforts in Monday’s rescue, gave a television interview saying “conditions were perfect for recovery”.

“For us, it’s 20 minutes to get out there. We could load those folks on and be back here in an hour and a half,” he told NZ’s Channel Three.

“I know where they all are, and the conditions are perfect for recovery in my mind.”

Police, scientists and emergency experts met in Wellington early on Wednesday, after a drone was sent over the island, to try to decide if mission to the island to retrieve the bodies that remain there is safe.

“We’re working up the plan … safety for our staff is a huge priority for us and we have got to get this right,” acting assistant commissioner Bruce Bird said in Whakatane.

When White Island exploded on Monday, 47 tourists were overwhelmed as tall plumes of ash and steam punctured the sky. Six people have since died, three of them thought to be Australians.

The total official death toll is expected to rise, with NZ authorities confirming at least six bodies remain on the island and many survivors having suffered critical injuries.

Among the 47 people on the island during the eruption were 24 Australians, nine Americans, five Kiwis, four Germans, two Britons and Chinese and one Malaysian.

Some 33 were hospitalised for burns, including 13 Australians. The rest are unaccounted for.

Earlier, NZ deputy police commissioner John Tims said police would do all they could to return the bodies from the island to their families. But recovery efforts were being hampered by ash and the threat of further eruptions.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can,” he said.

“We know the importance of recovering the bodies to the families and friends so we’re working really hard on that.”

The White Island volcano, a well-known tourist and scientific attraction, has emitted volcanic gas and smoke for decades, if not centuries.

Many of the dead and missing were from the cruise ship,

The Ovation of the Seas.

It resumed sailing on Wednesday morning, after remaining docked in Tauranga, following Monday’s eruption.

The ship set sail for Wellington early on Wednesday. It is due to arrive there on Thursday, and will return to Australia at the weekend.

Australians affected (at 8.30am AEDT Wednesday)

From Adelaide: Lisa Dallow, 48, is in a Hamilton hospital with severe burns. Her husband Gavin Dallow, 53, and daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, are unaccounted for;

Lisa Dallow, 48, is in a Hamilton hospital with severe burns. Her husband Gavin Dallow, 53, and daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, are unaccounted for; From Brisbane: Julie Richards, 47, and daughter Jessica, 20, missing;

Julie Richards, 47, and daughter Jessica, 20, missing; From Melbourne: Krystal Browitt, 21, missing;

Krystal Browitt, 21, missing; From Coffs Harbour, NSW: Karla Mathews, 32, and partner Richard Elzer, 32, missing. Their travel companion Jason Griffiths is in hospital with severe burns to 80 per cent of his body;

Karla Mathews, 32, and partner Richard Elzer, 32, missing. Their travel companion Jason Griffiths is in hospital with severe burns to 80 per cent of his body; From Willoughby, NSW: Anthony and Kristine Langford, son Jesse, 19, and daughter Winona, 17, unaccounted for;

Anthony and Kristine Langford, son Jesse, 19, and daughter Winona, 17, unaccounted for; From Sydney: The Hollander family – father Martin, 48, wife Barbara and two teenage sons believed aged 13-14 and 16-17, are missing;

The Hollander family – father Martin, 48, wife Barbara and two teenage sons believed aged 13-14 and 16-17, are missing; From Engadine, NSW: Marion London, 56, and husband Nick are in hospital with severe burns.

-with AAP