Democrats announce two impeachment charges against Donald Trump

Donald Trump is a step closer to being removed from office after Democrats formally unveiled charges accusing the US president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The US president is facing two charges after Wednesday morning’s announcement, a move House speaker Nancy Pelosi called a “solemn act”.

Later this week, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to approve the charges which are laid out in two articles of impeachment.

“He endangers our democracy, he endangers our national security,” said Jerrold Nadler, the judiciary chairman announcing the charges before a portrait of George Washington.

“Our next election is at risk…That is why we must act now.”

Democrats hold a 233-197 advantage and are widely expected to pass the articles which detail Mr Trump’s involvement in pressuring Ukraine to investigate one of his leading political rivals.

He is accused of withholding $391 million in aid to the country on the condition that its newly-elected Ukrainian president launched investigations that would help Mr Trump politically.

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

The articles accuse Mr Trump of undermining American democracy and endangering national security.

“Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States presidential election,” one article reads.

“President Trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct for corrupt purposes in pursuit of political benefit.”

It says Mr Trump “compromised the national security of the United States” by doing so, and “thus ignored and injured the interests of the Nation.”

Even if only one article receives a majority vote, Mr Trump will be subject to a Senate trial that will decide on whether he should be convicted.

The Democrats face a tough challenge convincing the Republican-controlled Senate of impeaching Mr Trump.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, meaning around 20 Republicans would have to defect from their party for Mr Trump to become the first president in US history to be removed from office.

Mr Trump tweeted ahead of the announcement that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”

In drafting the articles of impeachment, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing a legal and political challenge of balancing the views of her majority while hitting the US Constitution’s bar of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours”.



Some liberal lawmakers wanted more expansive charges encompassing the findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.



Centrist Democrats preferred to keep the impeachment articles more focused on Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.

-with AAP