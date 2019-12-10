Entire families among the missing from White Island blast

A Sydney family of four and an Adelaide family of three are among those still missing more than 24 hours after the catastrophic volcanic eruption that hit off New Zealand on Monday.

A Queensland mother and daughter have also been named among the missing as nervous relatives add names to a long list being shared and updated worldwide to track down tourists caught up in the White Island disaster.

New Zealand Police have begun a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on the island. The terms of reference will be developed over the next few days.

The investigation will be carried out in parallel with the WorkSafe New Zealand investigation.

Five people, three thought to be Australians, are confirmed to have died in Monday’s volcanic blast. Another eight, all Australian, are presumed dead, and 31 people remain in hospital.

After a frantic search for information on Monday, police now believe there were 47 people, spread in two groups, on White Island at the time of the blast.

One group was evacuated – thanks in part to a group of helicopters that didn’t hesitate to reach the island – but the other was not.

The eruption has rendered the island too unsafe for emergency services or police to land on.

That means an agonising wait for families who are waiting to hear from missing loved ones.

The Langfords of North Sydney – Anthony (51), Jesse (18), Winona (17) and Kristine (whose age was not given) – and Adelaide’s Gavin (35) and Lisa Dallow, and her 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking, were among the Australians named on the Red Cross list on Tuesday.

Mr Dallow’s father Brian told the ABC the trio were on a day trip to White Island.

“We do know they were on the island. That is definite,” he said.

“At the moment, we think they might be in hospital. We’re not sure. We really don’t know anything.”

Brisbane woman Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica, 20, are also missing. Their family has told the ABC they were on the cruise liner Ovation of the Seas and were touring the island on Monday.

Ms Richards’s sister Barbara Whitehead said relatives had phoned seven New Zealand hospitals to try to find her sister and niece. Only one had been able to confirm they were not among its patients.

“We’ve rung the hospital; we’ve rung the cruise line; we’ve rung the New Zealand police hotline and nobody can tell us anything,” she said.

“We rang DFAT and they don’t have any information either.

“We’re just so overwhelmed by everything at the moment, not getting any information. We’re waiting for phone calls from authorities to let us know what’s going on.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking from the nearby town of Whakatane on Tuesday, confirmed six nationalities were among the 13 dead or missing: Australia, New Zealand, US, Britain, China and Malaysia.

She then flew to Wellington, addressing a sombre parliament.

“The scale of this tragedy is devastating,” she said.

“In particular our family in Australia has been heavily impacted … we feel the pull of our bond acutely at this time.”

Ms Ardern said Kiwis “share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time and in your sorrow”.

Ms Ardern and Australian PM Scott Morrison were in regular contact throughout Tuesday.

A number of people from a visiting cruise ship, the Ovation of the Seas, which originated in Sydney were caught up in the unfolding tragedy.

On Tuesday morning, NZ Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird, alongside Ms Ardern, said it was still not safe to return to Whakaari.

“Today our focus will be on working with the experts in determining the safety for us to return to the island to look to recover those people who are currently missing,” Mr Bird said.

“We will be relying on advice coming from a scientific and technical committee in Wellington … we will only go to the island when it is safe to do so for our people.”

Family and friends have confirmed local man Hayden Marshall-Inman, a tour guide for White Island Tours, as one of the dead.

Ms Ardern praised quick-thinking pilots and others engaged in the response effort.

“I met with first responders and health professionals this morning. Many of them had not rested or slept,” she said.

“They worked tirelessly and in the most devastating circumstances.

“The toll that the impact of this extraordinary tragedy had on them was obvious.

“There is no limit to New Zealand’s capacity to mobilise, to respond, to care and embrace those impacted by tragedy.

“We are a nation of full of ordinary people that do extraordinary things”.

Australians listed as missing (1.30pm Monday AEDT)

Australia (no state listed)

Susan Maree Cole, no age given

Martin Hollander, 48

NSW

Anthony Langford, 51, partner Kristine, son Jesse, 19, daughter Winona Langford, 17, North Sydney

Jane Murray, 56, Sydney

Marion London, 56, Sydney

Jason David Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour

Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, Coffs Harbour

Richard Aaron Elzer 32, Coffs Harbour

South Australia

Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, Lisa Dallow, 48, her daughter Zoe Hosking, 15, Adelaide

Victoria

Stuart Raymond Trott, 45, Melbourne

Krystal Browitt, 21, Melbourne

Queensland

Robert Rogers, 78, Herberton

Julie Richards, 47, and her daughter Jessica Richards, 20

NZ Red Cross website: redcross.org.nz

