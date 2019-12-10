A Sydney family of four is among the more than 100 people who have not been heard from since the catastrophic volcanic eruption that has devastated New Zealand.

Nervous relatives are adding names to a long list being shared and updated worldwide to track down tourists caught up in the White Island disaster.

Some of those who remain unaccounted for may have been displaced, wounded, or simply not yet phoned home.

With every hour passing since Monday’s eruption, however, hopes are fading that anyone else will be found alive.

Rescue helicopters have been sent on missions to circle the ashen tourist attraction. But there have been no signs of life.

As of 9.30am AEDT, the Red Cross list included more than 100 names, with the majority of people still considered missing. Earlier in the morning, some statuses had updated from “Missing” to “I Am Alive”.

The multiple nationalities on the list show the scale of the panic being felt across the world.

People were seeking information about loved ones from the United Kingdom, United States, China, Singapore, Bordeaux in France, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Canada, Portugal, Burma, New Delhi, New Guinea, and Holland.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead. Among them was local tour guide operator Hayden Marshall-Inman, who has been remembered as a “spectacular human”.

The Australian government said it’s believed three of those people are Australians, although it has not been able to confirm the exact death toll.

Another eight, all believed to be Australians, are missing or unaccounted for.

Some 34 people, including 13 Australians, were rescued and taken to hospital mostly suffering burns.

Of these, 31 remain in hospital while three have been discharged.

Here is the Red Cross list of the Australians listed as missing at 09.30 AEDT.

Some may still be in hospital, some may be unaccounted for and some may be safe but not yet able to contact the Red Cross or others to notify of their status.

AUSTRALIANS LISTED AS MISSING, AS AT 09.30 AEDT

* South Australia

Gavin Brian Dallow, 35, Adelaide

Zoe Hosking, 15, Adelaide

Lisa, no other details, Adelaide

* Queensland

Robert Rogers, 78, Herberton, Queensland

Maree Fish, 46, Brisbane

Amy Miall, 30, Brisbane

* New South Wales

Maureen Jones, 68, Bathurst NSW

Jason David Griffiths, 33, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, Coffs Habour, NSW

Richard Aaron Elzer, 32, Coffs Harbour

Alison Harris, 52, Newcastle, NSW

Anthony Langford, 51, North Sydney

Jesse Langford, 18, North Sydney

Winona Langford, 17, North Sydney

Kristine Langford, age not given, Australia (believed North Sydney)

Gary Woolley, age not given, Sydney

Jane Murray, 56, Sydney

Marion London, 56, Sydney

Sheree Toope, 31, Sydney

Mathew Thomas, 31, Tamworth NSW

* Victoria

Stuart Raymond Trott, 45, Melbourne

* Australia (no state named)

Jessica Richards, 20, Australia

Julie Richards, 47, Australia

Martin Hollander, 48, Australia

Susan Maree Cole, no other details, Australia

NZ Red Cross website: redcross.org.nz

-with AAP