One critically injured, others missing after NZ volcanic eruption

At least one person has been critically injured, and others are still missing after a volcano off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island erupted, sending plumes of white smoke into the air.

There were initially fears that up to 100 people were on Whakaari, or White Island, when it erupted on Monday afternoon.

However, NZ Police said later that number was thought to be fewer than 50.

“Some of those people have been transported to shore. However, a number believed to be on the island are currently unaccounted for,” they said in a statement.

“Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured.”

The New Zealand Herald has published images of people on stretchers being evacuated from the island, which is about 40 kilometres off the shore of the Bay of Plenty.

The paper said that emotional families of those affected were gathering at the wharf at Whakatane, the nearest mainland town. People covered in ash can be seen getting off the rescue helicopters.

Michael Schade wrote on social media that he was on White Island when the eruption happened.

“My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it,” he said.

“Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

He said his mother had helped a woman who had serious injuries “but [she] seemed strong by the end [of the boat journey].

Those are some of the people put boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end. The helicopters on the island looked destroyed: pic.twitter.com/jds5QBD1yg — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Norma Lane, director of operations for New Zealand’s St John ambulance service, told local radio up to seven helicopters were heading to White Island.

“We’re expecting burns, there could be respiratory issues, there could be head injuries, fractures, etc. from rocks or stones – we really don’t know at this stage,” she said.

“This is an incident that is still evolving and we’re still waiting to get the reports from the clinicians on the scene.

“We will get to those people as quickly as we can and get them to the right centres.”

Many of the people on the privately owned island at the time of the explosion were apparently from a cruise ship that had docked at the nearby Port of Tauranga.

Police is working with National Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a search and rescue operation following a volcanic eruption at White Island this afternoon – https://t.co/BtQEltPOYE #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/h4dbVmMgtE — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) December 9, 2019

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to hold a joint media conference at 5.30pm (local time) with police and emergency authorities.

“They will be able to be provide far greater detail in what is a very much evolving situation,” she said earlier.

“All our thoughts are with those affected at this stage.”

Whakatane mayor Judy Turner confirmed there were injuries as a result of the volcanic blast.

“There have been some people who were on the island at the time, who have had some injuries,” she told Radio NZ.

“I’m not sure of the extent or nature of those injuries and that emergency services are all waiting for them to be returned from the island so they can attend to them.”

Authorities have urged people to stay away from White Island, which is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano. The country has also activated its national emergency crisis centre.

Geological hazard tracker GeoNet had registered moderate volcanic unrest on the island for weeks.

“We are aware that people were on the island immediately before the eruption and we express our concern for their safety,” GeoNet said on Monday afternoon.

The White Island Crater Rim camera, held by GeoNet, showed a string of people visiting the crater when the eruption occurred.

Subsequent shots from the camera, displayed online every 10 minutes, show the blast rendered the camera inoperable.

Whakaari is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano, and frequently visited by tourists.

-with AAP