Donald Trump has reacted furiously to the impeachment push against him after Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered formal charges be drawn up.

In an historic announcement, Ms Pelosi said she had requested the House of Representatives to begin drafting articles of impeachment that stipulate the charges against the US president.

Mr Trump will have to front these “charges” if the House votes to send them to the Senate for trial.

“No one is above the law,” Ms Pelosi announced as she warned that the US president had “abused his power”.

“Our democracy is what is at stake, the president leaves us no choice but to act,” she said.

The Speaker of the House said Mr Trump’s actions over the Ukraine incident were “a profound violation of the public trust” and “have seriously violated the Constitution”.

“His (Mr Trump’s) wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution,” she said.

The impeachment progress drew immediate reaction from Mr Trump who goaded Ms Pelosi even before she had made her announcement.

The president tweeted for Ms Pelosi to “do it now” so the country could move on.

“They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country,” tweeted Mr Trump.

“But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.”

After the announcement, Mr Trump fired off a flurry of tweets, saying Ms Pelosi had “just had a nervous fit” and accusing the Democrats of wanting to “impeach me over NOTHING”.

The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller “stuff,” so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Ms Pelosi’s announcement follows weeks of public and closed door hearings in which witnesses were interviewed as part of a fact-finding probe.

Mr Trump is accused of using his position to pressure Ukraine to investigate his main political rival Joe Biden by withholding military aid.

During Ms Pelosi’s press conference a reporter asked whether she “hated” Mr Trump, to which she responded: “I don’t hate anyone”.

“I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the President. … So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” she continued.

What happens next?

Once articles of impeachment are drawn up, the House will vote on whether to bring charges by a simple majority.

A full House impeachment vote could happen by the end of December. Democrats control the House and could impeach Mr Trump without Republican support.

If the House approves articles of impeachment, a trial is then held in the Senate which is currently controlled by Republicans. Conviction and removal of a president would require a two-thirds majority however a conviction seems unlikely.

No president has ever been removed as a direct result of impeachment. Richard Nixon, resigned before he could be removed while Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached by the House but not convicted by the Senate.

In the unlikely event the Senate convicted Mr Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would become president for the remainder of Mr Trump’s term, which ends on January 20, 2021.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said immediately after Ms Pelosi’s announcement that the Democrats “should be ashamed”.



The US House Judiciary Committee later announced it will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry.



Counsels representing both Democrats and Republicans from the Intelligence and Judiciary committees will make the presentations, Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democrat who heads the Judiciary Committee, said.

-with AAP