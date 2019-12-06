Mexico bus crash kills 13, injures dozens more

At least 13 people died and about two dozen more were injured when a bus crashed in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.

The chief of firefighters and civil defence for the town of Saucillo told El Heraldo de Juarez that the accident was reported before dawn on Thursday.

He said the vehicle was travelling from the border city of Ciudad Juarez to Torreon and that authorities did not yet know what caused the crash.

The official said 10 passengers died at the scene and some 28 were hurt.

Chihuahua state Governor Javier Corral said later that the death toll had risen to 13 after three more people died at hospitals.

Images published by Mexican media showed the bus lying on its side along the Pan-American Highway.