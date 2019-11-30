At least two civilians are dead after a knife-wielding terror suspect embarked on a deadly stabbing rampage in central London before he was fatally shot by police.

Hours later, three people were wounded in a stabbing in The Netherlands in The Hague’s main shopping district on Friday night although police were not yet able to say whether a terror motive was to blame.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals when a male aged in his late 40s wearing a grey jogging suit attacked shoppers in a luxury shopping district.

The UK’s head of counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, said the London rampage started about 2pm local time on Friday when police were called to a stabbing at Fishmongers’ Hall, a conference venue at the north end of London Bridge.

The pedestrian and vehicle bridge links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames

Cambridge-based prison-education organisation Learning Together was holding an event there Friday, and the University of Cambridge said it was “gravely concerned” about students, staff and alumni who might have been caught up in the attack.

Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick said two stabbing victims had died and three injured people were being treated in a hospital.

The London Times reported the victims were stabbed at the historic hall before the knife-wielding attacker was chased outside, carrying two 20cm kitchen knives.

He was taken down by members of the public – hailed as heroes – on London Bridge, with reports the civilians used a stick and fire extinguisher as impromptu weapons.

A group of about six civilians were seen grappling the armed suspect on the bridge after he had earlier slashed several victims at a nearby premises, reportedly killing two and injuring others.

The attacker, who was strapped to what appeared to be an explosive vest, was wrestled to the ground, with one member of the public seen swiftly taking away the knife.

A man with a hoax device strapped to him was shot dead in central London by police officers after a stabbing attack at London Bridge that left a number of people injured, according to authorities. Police say they are treating the incident as terror-related https://t.co/O3wPrAzCKQ pic.twitter.com/97k1UNHSki — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2019

Footage on social media shows a group restraining the man before three specialist armed police arrived on scene where they fired two close shots at the suspect who died at the scene.

Police have not provided official confirmation of victim numbers as the BBC reported two people were killed.

Witnesses described scenes of wild panic as people fled from the bridge, diving under restaurant tables and hiding in shops.

London Bridge hero ‘ran through traffic’ and hurdled a barrier to tackle knifeman wearing fake suicide vest as 12 are injured in shocking terror attack https://t.co/CvQvfsNH8G — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 29, 2019

The dramatic incident in central London is being treated as a terror incident, with a motive yet to be determined.

Assistant Commissioner Basu confirmed afterwards the suicide vest was a fake.

London Bridge and the Borough Market were the scene of a terror attack in 2017 in which eight victims were killed – including Australians Kirsty Boden, 28, and Sara Zelenak, 21 – along with the three terrorists.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised those who took on the man for their courage and said Britain would never be cowed.

“I … want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others,” Mr Johnson told reporters in Downing Street.

“For me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country,” Mr Johnson said.

“This country will never be cowed, or divided, or intimidated by this sort of attack.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also praised the civilians’ heroics.

“What’s remarkable about the images we’ve seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them,” Cr Khan said.

“We do know from the statement given by the Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu that there appears to have been a device on the suspect.

“Members of the public didn’t realise at the time that was a hoax … they really are the best of us.

“Another example of the bravery of ordinary Londoners running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others.”

The bridge and the Borough Market at the opposite end have been cordoned off following the incident and London Bridge Station has been closed.

Nurse Jackie Bensfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard gunshots.

Ms Bensfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and “ran like hell” to escape the shots.

Connor Allen, who was in his van on the bridge when it was evacuated said: “Everyone just started running, you heard these pops and that was it. We just got out the van and started running.”

One business owner said she had been crossing London Bridge to get to her shop on the north side when police officers stopped her.

That was when she heard gunshots: “We heard shooting, it was about five or six shots, I heard five or six quite clearly.

“All my staff have been evacuated.”

-with AAP