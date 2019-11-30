Why? London Bridge rampager was convicted terrorist released on parolel

The London Bridge knife attacker who fatally stabbed two people was on parole over plans to bomb the London Stock Exchange.

Usman Khan, 28, was one of nine members of an al-Qaeda-inspired terror group that plotted to blow up the exchange and build a terrorist training camp overseas.

He was jailed for a minimum term of eight years in 2012, but was released early on parole. He had been living in the Staffordshire area and was fixed with an electronic ankle monitor.

Khan was brandishing two 20cm kitchen knives – one strapped to his hand – and wearing a fake explosive belt when he stabbed two people to death and injured three others, including a child, just before 2pm on Friday (local time) in central London.

He was taken down by members of the public using a stick, a narwhal tusk and fire extinguisher as impromptu weapons.

Khan was shot dead by police, who were at the scene within five minutes.

It was the second time in two years that London Bridge was targeted.

One of the survivors was in critical condition, while another was stable and a third was in hospital with less serious injuries.

The identities of those who died, a man and a woman, have not been released yet.

Three men take Usman Khan down – with a fire extinguisher and a Narwhal tusk pic.twitter.com/bgU8F5U0wc — JamesHeartfield (@JamesHeartfield) November 30, 2019

The UK’s head of counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, confirmed the attacker’s identity in a statement issued on Saturday at 1pm (AEDT).

“A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers and I can confirm that he died at the scene,” Assistant Commissioner Basu said.

“We are now in a position to confirm the identity of the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan (10.03.1991), who had been residing in the Staffordshire area.”

Police are carrying out searches at an address in Staffordshire.

Who are the heroes?

A group of at least six men were seen disarming the knife-wielding terrorist on London Bridge.

A quick-thinking man inside Fishmongers’ Hall, a conference venue at the north end of London Bridge, grabbed a five-foot narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to fight the attacker.

The man has not been identified. The tusk can be seen in dramatic footage of the incident.

One of the heroes has been identified as Thomas Gray, 24, who was driving near the scene.

“I tried to stamp on his hand as hard as I could to release the knife,” Mr Gray told ITV News.

London Bridge Terror: Thomas Gray is one of the brave members of the public who apprehended the attacker. He claims the suspect was armed with more than one weapon as he stabbed people around the busy central London area. Read more: https://t.co/MtLbqt1HTX pic.twitter.com/EkqtJZXP4d — ITV News (@itvnews) November 29, 2019

Another has been named as Stevie Hurst, a 32-year-old tour guide who was also driving near London Bridge at the time.

He told The Telegraph he jumped out his car and charged toward the attacker before kicking him in the head.

“I was just trying to do as much as I could to get him to release the knife,” Mr Hurst told the British newspaper.

“We wanted to kick him. Everyone was shouting.

“The knife flew away. The moment they rolled him over off his chest, they saw he had a bomb vest.

“The police arrived so quickly. They told us ‘get the f***back’, they had rifles. They put three rounds into him.”

Another brave bystander used a fire extinguisher.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has called a snap election for December 12 and is due to host NATO leaders next week, praised the civilians who put their lives on the line to disarm the attacker.

“I … want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others,” Mr Johnson told reporters in Downing Street.

“For me, they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country.”

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, three teenagers were injured in a separate stabbing attack on Friday in the main shopping street of The Hague.

Dutch police are hunting for the male perpetrator. It is not known if a terror motive was behind the attack.

The three victims were released from hospital late on Friday night (local time).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has slammed the knife attacks in London and the Hague as “despicable acts”.

“We are not aware of any Australians being caught up in these attacks at this stage, but we are in close contact with local authorities,” Mr Morrison said in a Facebook post.

Cambridge-based prison-education organisation Learning Together was holding an event at the Fishmongers’ Hall on Friday.

The University of Cambridge said it was “gravely concerned” about students, staff and alumni who might have been caught up in the attack.

Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope issued a statement on social media saying he was “devastated” his university may have been the target.