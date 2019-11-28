Donald Trump approves laws backing Hong Kong protesters

US President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing, at a time when Mr Trump is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.

The legislation, approved unanimously by the Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week, requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favourable US trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial centre.

The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.

Congress passed a second bill, which Mr Trump also signed, banning the export to the Hong Kong police of crowd-control munitions, such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns.

“I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.

They are being enacted in the hope that leaders and representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long-term peace and prosperity for all,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

At the heart of matter is Beijing’s promise to allow Hong Kong a “high degree of autonomy” for 50 years when it regained sovereignty over the city in 1997, a pledge that has formed the basis of the territory’s special status under US law.

Protesters say freedoms have been steadily eroded.

Pres. Trump signs the Hong Kong legislation after all. And includes thissigning statement: pic.twitter.com/lJssxw0MoE — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 27, 2019

Mr Trump had been vague about whether he would sign or veto the legislation, while trying to strike a deal with China on trade that he has made a top priority before his 2020 re-election bid.

China has denounced the legislation as gross interference in its affairs and a violation of international law.

After the Senate passed the legislation, Beijing vowed counter-measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

Its foreign ministry said the United States must immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong and China’s other internal affairs, or “the negative consequences will boomerang on itself”.

Last week, Mr Trump boasted that he alone had prevented Beijing crushing the demonstrations with a million soldiers, while adding he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that doing so would have “a tremendous negative impact” on trade talks.

Mr Trump prompted questions about his commitment to protecting freedoms in Hong Kong when he referred in August to its mass street protests as “riots” that were a matter for China to deal with.

Mr Trump again referred to “riots” last week but has also called on China to handle the issue humanely, while warning repeatedly of the impact on trade talks.

-AAP