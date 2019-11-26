News World Sydney woman Maria Exposto wins appeal against conviction on drug trafficking charges in Malaysia
Updated:

Sydney woman Maria Exposto wins appeal against conviction on drug trafficking charges in Malaysia

Sydney mother Maria Exposto has been found not guilty of smuggling 1.1kg of ice into Malaysia.
Initially acquitted, Sydney grandma Maria Exposto was retried and convicted when prosecutors had the first verdict overturned. Photo: AAP
Australian woman Maria Exposto, who claims she was duped into carrying drugs through Kuala Lumpur Airport by an international drug ring posing online as a US Army captain, has had her death sentence overturned by Malaysia’s Federal Court.

The Sydney grandmother was sentenced to be hanged last year after she was convicted of trafficking more than 1.1 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in 2014.

The 55-year-old has maintained that she fell victim to an online romance scam, and believed she was engaged to “Captain Daniel Smith”, a widowed US Special Forces soldier stationed in Afghanistan.

Her emails show she was lured to Shanghai in 2014 to sign her online lover’s army retirement papers so they could get married.

She testified that in China, a man who claimed to be Captain Smith’s army friend handed her the papers and convinced her to carry a bag of Christmas presents back to Australia.

During her transit through Kuala Lumpur Airport, she mistakenly followed exiting passengers and volunteered the backpack to customs officers.

They found the drugs stitched into the lining and placed her under arrest.

Ms Exposto is expected to soon be released after Malaysia’s highest court, the Federal Court, accepted that she was the victim of an online romance scam.

-ABC

