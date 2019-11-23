News World Dog takes car for a very long spin
A dog in Florida went on a solo car ride after it bumped the gear stick after its owner left the car with the engine running. Photo: Getty
It’s a good thing it didn’t roll over.

Authorities in Florida say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador.

News outlets report residents called police Thursday (local time) after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a southern Florida neighbourhood.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Neighbour Anne Sabol says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a rubbish bin.

Ms Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.”

Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.

-with AAP

