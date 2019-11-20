US President Donald Trump has denied he suffered a heart attack or chest pains as speculation over his sudden trip to hospital last week continued to mount.

Speaking before a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday (local time), Mr Trump brought up the unscheduled trip without prompting.

He said that he had gone to hospital to do a portion of his yearly physical – and berated the media for worrying his wife, Melania.

“I went for a physical, and I came back,” Mr Trump said.

“My wife said ‘darling, are you Ok? What’s wrong? Oh, they’re reporting that you may have had a heart attack.’

“I said, ‘Why did I have a heart attack?’ ‘Because you went to Walter Reed Medical Centre’. That’s where we go when we get the physical. I said I was only there for a very short period of time.”

“I was called by our people in public relations: ‘Sir, are you OK?’. I said ‘OK for what?’. ‘The word is you had a heart attack. CNN said you may have had a heart attack. You had massive chest pains. You went to the hospital’.”

Using the opportunity to attack the media, Mr Trump said: “The press really in this country is dangerous”.

Speculation the President might have been unwell started when he made the unplanned trip on Sunday to the military hospital in Maryland.

Unlike his last two visits to the facility for physicals, this trip was not published on his public schedule ahead of time.

Adding to the intrigue was the fact that journalists in the President’s press pool were told not to report on his movements until he arrived at the centre – a protocol generally used when the motorcade route has not been adequately secured.

The theory the President fell unwell intensified in the days after as he stayed out of the public eye.

“Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Centre,” the President tweeted early Sunday.

“Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”

On Monday, Mr Trump’s doctor said the President had not experienced any “chest pain” or “urgent or acute issues”.