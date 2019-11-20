News World Dutch find 25 migrants on UK-bound ferry

Dutch find 25 migrants on UK-bound ferry

A bus with the refugees drives away in the harbour of Vlaardingen. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Authorities have found 25 migrants stowed away on a cargo ferry bound for Britain shortly after it left the Netherlands and the vessel quickly returned to the Dutch port of Vlaardingen, emergency services say.

Two of the migrants were taken to hospital for treatment while the other 23 received a medical check-up in the port before being taken away by police for processing, a statement said on Tuesday (local time).

Authorities found the migrants in a refrigerated container aboard the ferry. Sniffer dogs were being used to comb the vessel for other possible stowaways, it said.

The migrants were aboard a Britannia Seaways ferry owned by Danish operator DFDS that had just embarked on a run across the North Sea to Felixstowe in southern England.

On Oct. 23, 39 bodies, all believed to be Vietnamese migrants, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck near London. Two people have been charged in Britain and eight in Vietnam over the deaths.

The container in which the bodies were found had arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

 

Trending Now

Say bye to Bali: The popular travel destinations you should stop visiting
Adam Driver Scarlett Johansson
Marriage Story is a love story about divorce and one of the year’s best films
Asking Australians to work for longer misses the point, says economist
Prince Andrew The Thunderbugs
Prince Andrew said he has never ‘really partied’, but evidence suggests he’s the king of it
Garry Linnell: The warning signs that local government has to go
Anna Heinrich Tim Robards
The Bachelor breakup means we need a welfare check on our favourite reality couples