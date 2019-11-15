‘Worst nightmare’: Two students dead, three critical in California high school shooting

A student at a California high school has opened fire on classmates on his 16th birthday, killing two aged 14 and 16, and wounding three others before turning his firearm on himself.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Saugus High School and others in the vicinity were in lockdown after shots were fired about 7.30am local time on Thursday at Saugus in Santa Clarita, northwest of Los Angeles.

There were chaotic scenes after the shootings as six students were shot, including the gunman who turned 16 the same day. CNN reported he is in a critical condition after turning the gun on himself. No details were released on a motive.

Students in early classes barricaded themselves inside classrooms, armed with fire extinguishers, remaining silent until police apprehended the gunman after an hour-long search.

Sheriff Villenueva told a news conference school shootings were a “reality” that affects the entire country.

“I hate to have Saugus be added to the names of Columbine, Parkland, Sandy Hook, but it’s a reality that affects us all throughout the nation.”

This brings the number of mass shootings to 366 in the US this year alone, with 662 teenagers aged 12 to 17 killed.

Authorities say he was carrying a .45 calibre handgun which he pulled from a backpack as he was standing in one of the campus’ quadrangles.

I’m saddened to report that we have confirmed a total of two fatalities this morning. One female and one male. We will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pYfKjnWTBN — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Captain Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told a news conference two other girls, aged 14 and 15 were wounded, and a 14-year old boy.

“Video clearly shows the subject in the quad, withdraw a gun from his backpack, shoot and wound five people and then shoot himself,” Captain Wegener said.

Students recounted the moments they heard gunshots from inside the school grounds, some believing it was a pre-school band practice session or balloon popping.

Shauna Orandi, 16, said she heard four gunshots that she initially mistook as instruments from a band class.

“My worst nightmare actually came true,” she said later as she left a nearby park with her father. “This is it. I’m gonna die.”

She said a student burst into the room saying he’d seen the gunman, and her classmates were stunned into silence.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping.

She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Still carrying a backpack laden with books, she ran across the street to a home, where a person she didn’t know gave shelter to her and about 10 other students.

“I just heard a lot of kids crying. We were scared,” Ms Rodriguez said.

On a normal day, she said, Saugus High School felt very safe.

“We never really thought this would happen in our school.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-with AAP