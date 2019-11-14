President Donald Trump was more interested in having his main 2020 political opponent Joe Biden investigated by Ukraine than actual US-Ukraine policies, the first live broadcast of the impeachment inquiry has heard.

Deemed one of the biggest revelations to come out of the public hearing, top US diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor exposed details of Mr Trump’s phone call with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on July 26.

Mr Taylor was sitting next to Mr Sondland in a restaurant when he overheard Mr Trump ask him about “the investigations” to which Mr Sondland replied that the Ukrainians were “ready to move forward”.

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine,” Mr Taylor testified.

“Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which (Mr Trump’s private lawyer) Giuliani was pressing for.”

The call took place a day after Mr Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he asked him for “a favour”.

It was suspected that Mr Trump wanted the Ukraine government to investigate Democrats in the 2016 election and his potential 2020 rival, Mr Biden, all while holding as leverage military aid that Ukraine heavily relies on as it confronts an aggressive Russia.

The public hearing – broadcast live on TV and social media – is the first chance for America, and the rest of the world, to see and hear for themselves details of the impeachment probe.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff asked Mr Taylor if “the investigations” referred to probes into the Bidens and a conspiracy related to the 2016 election.

“That is correct,” Mr Taylor said.

NEW: Taylor discloses that his staff overheard phone call in which Trump asked Sondland about investigations into the Bidens in July Taylor's staff member says Sondland told them that "Trump cares more about the investigations into the Bidens" than anything else re: Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yEaEOzIAMn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2019

During the call, Mr Taylor said Mr Morrison told him that “the President doesn’t want to provide any assistance at all” to Ukraine.

“That was extremely troubling to me as I had told Secretary Pompeo in May if the policy of strong support for Ukraine were to change, I would have to resign. Based on my call with Mr Morrison, I was preparing to do so,” Mr Taylor said.

The aim of the impeachment investigation is to determine whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office.

Mr Trump told reporters that he had not watched the first hearing because he was “too busy” but took aim at the House Intelligence Committee lawyers.

“I see they’re using lawyers that are television lawyers, they took some guys off television. I’m not surprised to see it because Schiff can’t undo his own questions,” he said.

He described the inquiry as a “witch hunt” and a “hoax”.

"They're trying to stop me, because I'm fighting for you. And I'll never let that happen." — President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ch0N1SWShe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2019

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened the hearing on Wednesday (local time) for the start of testimony.



Only three US presidents have faced such hearings before, and real-time Twitter commentary is expected from the president himself.



It’s been previously alleged that the president used foreign policy for personal and political gain ahead of the 2020 election.



So far, the narrative is splitting Americans, mostly along the same lines as Trump’s unusual presidency.



The constitution sets a dramatic but vague bar for impeachment, and there’s no consensus yet that Mr Trump’s actions at the heart of the inquiry meet the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanours”.



-with AAP