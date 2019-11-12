Video shows plane sliding off Chicago runway and crashing into snow

A passenger has filmed the moment a plane slid off a runway after landing in icy conditions at a major airport in the United States.

The incident occurred when American Airlines flight AA4125 touched down at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport during a snowstorm on Monday morning (local time).

Video posted by a passenger shows the Embraer ERJ145 sliding sideways on the runway before veering off into a snow-covered, grassed area and coming to an abrupt stop.

“I think we landed,” one female passenger can be heard saying after the jolt.

The jetliner was carrying 41 passengers and crew and none were injured in the incident, American Airlines said.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Over 450 flights into and out of the airport have been cancelled due to snow, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

-ABC