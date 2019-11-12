News World Brit who set up Syria’s White Helmets dies
Updated:

Brit who set up Syria’s White Helmets dies

A Turkish police officer stands guard outside the Mayday Rescue offices. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organisation in Syria has been found dead in Istanbul, Turkey.

James Le Mesurier’s body was found near his home in the Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

The Istanbul governor’s office says “comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations into Le Mesurier’s death have been initiated”.

The Anadolu agency said police established that no one had entered or left his home at the time of the incident, and believe he may have fallen to his death.

Mr Le Mesurier was the founder and chied executive of May Day Rescue, which founded and trained the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defence.

Members of the White Helmets walk with a body bag following an air strike in the Syrian village of al-Sahharah. Photo: Getty

Anadolu also reported that Mr Le Mesurier’s wife told police her husband had been taking medicine to treat “intense stress”.

-AAP

Trending Now

Click Frenzy: What the rise of online sales events means for shoppers
nsw bushfire
Where there’s smoke, there are lies: Bushfires a sign of a catastrophic political reckoning
Madonna
‘Condescending’ Madonna sued and slammed for starting concert two hours late
The power of private labels drives Coles’ deal with Sainsbury’s
Study: Australia’s child abuse crisis is worse than we think
A stock image of the stock market.
Valuations and value could have a serious impact on how much super you really have. Here’s why