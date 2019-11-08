Australian tourist killed by elephant in Namibia

“This is a very unfortunate incident and highly regrettable,” the country’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism confirmed in a statement posted on social media.

The ministry revealed the area where the group of tourists was camping “was not a designated camping site”, the statement read.

“Among other things we also want to establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide.

Sandly today the Ministry received a report that a tourist was killed by an elephant. The Ministry has since confirmed… Posted by Ministry of Environment and Tourism Namibia on Thursday, November 7, 2019

The Ministry warned tourists to “always be cautious and adhere to the rules and regulations put in place for their safety”.

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed.

“Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased.

