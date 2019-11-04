Hong Kong protests: Attacker bites off part of politician’s ear, others injured in knife attack

A man has had part of his ear bitten off, and others injured, in a knife attack at the site of a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong.

Two of the wounded are in a critical condition after the violence in the Cityplaza mall in the Tai Koo district on Hong Kong Island.

Witnesses told the BBC a Mandarin-speaking man drew a knife after a political argument with people in the mall on Sunday night.

It’s believed local councillor, Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, was attempting to prevent the armed man rom leaving the scene when the man retaliated by biting off a section of the councillor’s ear.

The unidentified attacker was then beaten by passersby who intervened, before police arrested the man, the BBC reported.

The Hong Kong Free Press reported that that attacker was a Mandarin-speaking pro-Beijing supporter.

It was the 22-second consecutive weekend of protests since pro-democracy activists first took to the streets to protest against a bill that would have allowed alleged criminals to be extraded to mainland China.

The movement has since evolved into a broader revolt against China’s control of Hong Kong and what is perceived to be the mainland’s meddling in the city’s autonomy.