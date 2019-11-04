News World Hong Kong protests: Attacker bites off part of politician’s ear, others injured in knife attack
Updated:

Hong Kong protests: Attacker bites off part of politician’s ear, others injured in knife attack

A journalist is arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday night. Photo: Getty
A man has had part of his ear bitten off, and others injured, in a knife attack at the site of a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong.

Two of the wounded are in a critical condition after the violence in the Cityplaza mall in the Tai Koo district on Hong Kong Island.

Witnesses told the BBC a Mandarin-speaking man drew a knife after a political argument with people in the mall on Sunday night.

It’s believed local councillor, Andrew Chiu Ka-yin, was attempting to prevent the armed man rom leaving the scene when the man retaliated by biting off a section of the councillor’s ear.

A riot police officer points a can of pepper spray inside the City Plaza mall in the Tai Koo Shing area in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty

The unidentified attacker was then beaten by passersby who intervened, before police arrested the man, the BBC reported.

The Hong Kong Free Press reported that that attacker was a Mandarin-speaking pro-Beijing supporter.

It was the 22-second consecutive weekend of protests since pro-democracy activists first took to the streets to protest against a bill that would have allowed alleged criminals to be extraded to mainland China.

The movement has since evolved into a broader revolt against China’s control of Hong Kong and what is perceived to be the mainland’s meddling in the city’s autonomy.

